Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.88 million and $1.42 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.44 or 0.00070694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00406960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00187891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00756970 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,427,118 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

