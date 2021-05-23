Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average is $357.50. The company has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

