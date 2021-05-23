Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.76. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 21,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

