Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,675. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.29. 208,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,264.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $721.61 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

