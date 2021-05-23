Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 470.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 143,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $78.51. 1,760,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,460. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

