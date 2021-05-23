Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 1,665,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,537. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

