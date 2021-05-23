Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,223.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $327.01. 50,330,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

