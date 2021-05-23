Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. Eaton makes up 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.62. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

