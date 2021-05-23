Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

