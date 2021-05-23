Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,481 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,661.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.