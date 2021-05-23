Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 63,042 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6,108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,042 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.