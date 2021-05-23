Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,931.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

