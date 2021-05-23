Meme Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.05 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $420.74 or 0.01317780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $4.05 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00414114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00021690 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.