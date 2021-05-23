megaBONK (MBONK) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $549,542.65 and $5,193.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00909514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

