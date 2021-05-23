Medicalchain (MTN) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 64.3% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $255,544.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00187804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $228.35 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

