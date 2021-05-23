MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,766. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,777,705 shares of company stock valued at $126,396,128.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

