Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

