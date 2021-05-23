McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,524,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,910,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

