Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.92.
NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. 1,721,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,077. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
