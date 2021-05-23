Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.92.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.85. 1,721,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,077. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

