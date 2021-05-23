Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) dropped 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 16,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 789,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $559.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

