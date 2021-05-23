Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MAXN opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

