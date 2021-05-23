Matt J. Chambless Sells 8,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 55,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

