Master Contract Token Market Cap Reaches $108,362.88 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $108,362.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 74.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.90 or 0.05569809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00129944 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.