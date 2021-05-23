Mask Network (MASK) Market Cap Tops $80.35 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00018842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $80.35 million and approximately $16.92 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00760260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00079011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

