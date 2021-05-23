Martin S. Mcdermut Sells 3,713 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $10,433.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,060 shares in the company, valued at $494,728.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,767. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $216.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RESN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

