Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $61,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $52,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

MKL stock traded down $8.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,239.91. 72,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $844.98 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,193.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,084.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

