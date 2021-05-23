Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MDI stock opened at C$10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$859.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.17.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

