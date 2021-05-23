MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

