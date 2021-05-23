MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.19. The stock had a trading volume of 940,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,931. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

