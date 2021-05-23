MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.