MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,218,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,417,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 233,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.86. 1,537,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80. 3M has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

