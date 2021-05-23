MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 74,587,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,128,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

