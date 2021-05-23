MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $52.31. 1,588,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,405. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

