MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,037 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

