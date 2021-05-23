Main Street Research LLC Purchases Shares of 4,519 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 406,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
