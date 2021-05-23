Main Street Research LLC Purchases Shares of 4,519 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,452,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,665,000 after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. 406,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

