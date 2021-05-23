Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,828,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 1,920,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,496. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

