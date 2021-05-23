Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $26.44

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $30.02. Magnite shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 15,803 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

