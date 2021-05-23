Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

M stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

