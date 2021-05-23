Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of LYRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.45. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $17.30.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

