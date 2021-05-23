LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post sales of $10.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $110.50. 1,145,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $116.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

