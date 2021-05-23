Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$14.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 48.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.932285 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Insiders sold a total of 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171 over the last quarter.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

