LunchMoney One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,420.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $457,758.99 and approximately $5,420.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.36 or 0.00835576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.17 or 0.08037292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078314 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

