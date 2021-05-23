Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 6,035,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

