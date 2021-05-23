Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.
Shares of Luminar Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. 6,035,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.
