Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 1,794,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.