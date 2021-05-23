Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $365,033,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.20. 1,186,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,049. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.02 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

