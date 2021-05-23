Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $3.44. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.