Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 56,653 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,653 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

