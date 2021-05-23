Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,680 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.