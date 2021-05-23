Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,917 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BOX worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.