Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $145.55 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $255,824.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $969,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $2,647,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,081,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,326 shares of company stock worth $18,362,728. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

